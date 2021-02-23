NESG launches advocacy radio, podcast services for extensive advocacy

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has launched radio and podcast services. The radio launch is aimed at extending research-based advocacy and impactful policy-making to all Nigerians, including the urban technology inclined audiences, as well as rural dwellers.

“In our effort to extend critical information to all Nigerians in the diaspora, urban, semi-urban and rural areas, the NESG is creating a traditional syndicated podcast that will effectively inform urban and rural dwellers with distilled localised content and helps communicate programmes that drive inclusiveness to all Nigerians.” ‘ Laoye Jaiyeola, chief executive officer, NESG said.

He added that besides the group’s advocacy for effective policy enactment and implementation to improve transparency and good governance across sectors, the NESG was also focused on providing fact-based advocacy.

This, he said, prompted the group to encourage different actors to come together and dialogue on critical socio-economic issues, adding that the status quo in the country can be reformed through conversations, interventions, and innovation.

Jaiyeola noted that millions of Nigeria’s vibrant and talented 200 million population, do not effectively speak, understand or write English, adding that those that do may be saturated with misinformation in the current digital world

“The NESG Radio is a traditionally syndicated podcast that will effectively inform Nigerians of all walks of life with curated localised content and that the weekly podcasts will help communicate critical information such as economic policies, ideas, health information, trends, and interventions to urban and rural Nigerians with the use of six Nigerian languages – English, Efik/ Ibibio, Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin and Yoruba” he added.