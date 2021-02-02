BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

NESG highlights 4 reforms for Nigeria’s economic recovery in 2021

…prioritises need for improved investment inflow

NESG
NESG says Nigeria needs investment-led growth

Attaining macroeconomic stability, consistent regulatory policies, human capital development and widespread sectoral reforms must be on the card for Africa’s biggest economy if it must achieve meaningful growth in 2021. This is according to the private-sector advisory group, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, which released an outlook for the year with the theme “4 priorities…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.