NESG calls for joint effort to boost Nigerian skills, talent

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has highlighted the need for both the public and private sectors to focus on improving the skills and abilities of Nigerians.

They believe this is crucial in dealing with the problems of brain drain (when highly educated people leave the country) and high levels of unemployment.

Amina Maina, who leads the NES 29 Central Organising Committee, stressed that Nigeria has many talented people in various fields like education, healthcare, finance, and infrastructure. She stressed the importance of finding ways to keep these talented individuals in Nigeria.

She said, “Wherever you go around the world, you hear that the best people—whether in education, healthcare, the financial industry, or even infrastructure—are Nigerians. We must find a way to keep and retain our best brains in the country.

“We hope that at NES 29, the private sector community will be able to give us bold ideas, which will be a way of turning things around. From the public sector side, we hope to find a synergy that brings the public and private sectors together to help us reduce our unemployment rate, ensure our youths are gainfully employed, and have something to look forward to.

“We desire to use the human capital we are blessed with to put Nigeria back on the trajectory where it should be. We should be able to take our place among the comity of nations because we do have the best and brightest, and with the right system, we can retain them back home.”

The NESG believes that by harnessing the skills and talents of its people, Nigeria can regain its position as a leading nation. They plan to discuss issues like the emigration of highly skilled professionals and the high levels of youth unemployment during the summit.