NESG appoints Dr. Tayo Aduloju as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 2024

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has announced the appointment of Dr. Tayo Aduloju as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2024.

Dr. Aduloju, who will become the sixth CEO, is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Fellow for Economic Policy, Strategy, and Competitiveness at NESG.

He will succeed Mr. ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, who is completing his two-term tenure.

Dr Aduloju is a former adviser to past presidents- Presidents Yar’Adua and Obasanjo. He was also in charge of the NESG’s national public-private leadership forums and championing sustainable development.

Founded in 1996, NESG is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to advancing economic reform in Nigeria.

Profile of Dr Tayo Aduloju

Dr Tayo Aduloju holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Economic Policy and Public Administration and is a graduate and alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Additionally, he has an Executive Certificate in Economic Development from Harvard Kennedy School. Dr Aduloju is a fellow of esteemed professional institutions, including The Chief of Staff Association, the Institute of Strategic Management in Nigeria, and the Institute of Management Consultants in the United States.