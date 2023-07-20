Senate in closed-doors meeting over ministerial nominees

A few minutes into Thursday’s plenary, the Senate went behind closed doors to continue its meeting.

This is partly due to the list of ministerial nominations that is thought to have been provided by the Presidency, Vanguard is reporting.

The fifth item on the Order Paper, taking petitions, was quickly followed by the statement from the leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), that the senators should enter an executive session. This pronouncement was made by Godswill Akpabio, Senate President.

It was gathered that the meeting may be about the president Bola Tinubu’s nominees for cabinet positions.

The meeting was necessary because the list is already causing issues for the Senators, the newspaper reported.