NEPC to expose potential leather/garment exporters to market access options

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), a Federal Government agency for the promotion of non-oil exports, is to organise a capacity building workshop for potential garment and leather exporting companies in the country.

The Aba-leg of the training is sequel to the request of the Association of Leather and Allied Industrialists of Nigeria (ALAIN), Aba, Abia State, during their visit to the Executive Director/CEO of the Council, on May 9, 2022.

The programme, slated for September 28, 2022, in Aba, is aimed at building sustainable capabilities for the Nigerian garment and leather sectors as well as exposing the industry players to various market access options for their products.

The training is further designed to equip participants with the requisite knowledge, tools, and skills required to develop their export capacity in line with global standards and also enable the exporters take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Furthermore, facilitators would be drawn from both public and private sectors, such as NEPC, Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NEXIM Bank, among others, to facilitate hitch-free export business.

Ken Anyanwu, national secretary, ALAIN, revealed that the training will be streamed online, as members in Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu and Uyo are to join online, as another date would be fixed for a physical meeting for those cities.

He however, noted that members in Aba, Umuahia and environs are required to be physically present for the training.