NEPC sensitises Anambra small-scale palm processors to boost production for domestic consumption, export

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has decried the nation’s annual palm oil production which is currently inadequate for domestic consumption and export.

Executive Director of NEPC, Ezra Yakusak made the observation at the technical session aimed at building the capacity of the small-scale processors for the improved quality of palm oil for market competitiveness in Awka.

The Executive Director/CEO was represented at the event by the Assistant Director in the establishment, Emmanuel Matthew.

According to him, the event is not only important but also critical in many ways, especially at this time the world trade in agricultural produce/commodities has become highly regulated.

“Nigeria produces merely about 1.2m metric tons, which is grossly inadequate to satisfy the domestic annual consumption of over 2.5m metric tons,” Yakusak said.

He said that Nigeria spent over USD 500 million Annually to import palm oil, in order to balance the local demand-supply gap.

He said the potential was not being harnessed effectively, although Nigeria has huge potential in palm oil to reclaim the leading position, in terms of production and export.

“This is largely because, apart from few processing companies producing in organised structure, the industry is dominated by small processors, who lack the requisite knowledge and competence to process palm oil to the global standard and quality.

‘It is believed that if deliberate and sustained efforts are made to effectively sensitive the small and medium processors, who constitute over 80percent of the palm oil processors in the country on standard operational techniques and effective applicable of basic technologies, the industry would operate more efficiently for increased export earnings and economic growth,” Yakusak said.

He also said that the world production of palm oil is still dominated by Indonesia and Malaysia, with annual production of about 40 milion M/T and 25million M/T respectively.

A participant and Director Technical Anambra State Ministry of Agric, Emeka Oko, commended NEPC for the sensitisation programme to boost palm oil processing in the state.

He assured that the ministry would take off effectively in further training of the

palm oil producers for the benefit of all.

Clifford Ibeche, chairman of palm oil growers in the state, called on governments to partner them, particularly giving out loans to facilitate production.

“Most of us are poor but need financial help from the government,” he said.

The resource person from Sustainable Smallholders Oil Palm Services Coy Ltd, Udeme Edet delivered a paper on ‘Good Agricultural Practices for High Quality and Sustainable Palm Oil Production.