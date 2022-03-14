NPA flags-off Ikorodu export processing Terminal to ease documentation

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has flagged off the first non-oil export processing terminal, situated at Ibeshe-Ikorodu, Lagos State in line with the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda.

The project is designed to reduce Nigeria’s heavy dependence on oil exports.

According to a statement by Ibrahim Nasiru, general manager, corporate and strategic communications, the flag-off of the Ikorodu terminal is coming ahead of the official launch of the 10 certified export processing terminals spread across Lagos and Ogun States.

Speaking at the Ibeshe-Ikorodu facility, designated as EssLibra Terminal, Mohammed Bello-Koko, the managing director of the NPA, implored all agencies involved in the export processing value chain to deploy adequate personnel and work in synergy, to ensure efficiency and quick turnaround in the processing of export cargoes.

Commending the management of EssLibra for the quality of facilities at the terminal, Bello-Koko assured them of the readiness of the NPA to remove all impediments against the seamless handling of locally manufactured exports and agro-allied commodities.

The MD, however, charged the management of the terminal not to veer off export processing for which the facility was built, as the aim was to have a one-stop-shop where all inspection, consolidation, and stuffing of export-bound cargo will be conducted in a synchronised manner in order to eliminate all the delays that hitherto rendered Nigeria’s non-oil exports uncompetitive.

Read also: APM Terminals introduces onsite laundry service for employees

Bello-Koko further said that the NPA management would effectively implement all government policies geared towards the promotion of export trade, as well as strengthening indigenous capacity through the promotion of local content.

“We took cognizance of local content in the certification process of this terminal, and this is why we expect the host community to take ownership of this terminal and support its operations, in view of the multiplier benefits to the host community,” he said.

Yemi Adunola, managing director, EssLibra Nigeria Limited, who guided the NPA management team on a tour of the terminal, thanked the authority and its technical partners, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), for their support.

He pledged his company’s readiness to render efficient services and a commitment to continuous improvement through sustained investments in human capital and requisite technology.

The EssLibra Terminal is an integrated logistics off-dock terminal for export activities such as stuffing, on-site Customs clearance, and barging services.

The terminal covers an area of 120,000sqm that includes an Export Processing Zone, trailer park, RoRo facility, and fuel dump. The operator is offering over 100 dedicated trucks, seven barges, two cranes, and eight container handlers, among other on-demand cargo equipment.