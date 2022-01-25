NEPC charges exporters on adherence to best practices

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has advised producers to properly package their products and adhere to all laws, meet up with relevant requirements, certifications and inspections so it can be globally accepted in the export market.

Speaking at a day workshop on the legal aspect of packaging for export on Tuesday in Benin City, Ezra Yakusak, executive director of NEPC, opined that there are numerous good products that can be exported but most exporters are not able to package their products to meet international standards.

Yakusak, represented by Julie Onmoke, head of legal unit, NEPC, urged exporters to properly package their products in line with legal standards.

“The export products apart from being properly packaged must meet up with the relevant requirements, necessary certification and inspection from appropriate government agencies.

“Exporters must adhere to all processes to get their products to be properly packaged with the relevant packaging materials for products to be exported,” Yakusak stressed.

Ngozi Ibe, Trade Promotion Advisor, NEPC, Benin office, said the workshop, which featured product packaging, product design, specification of origin of products, use of recyclable packaging materials among others, was organized to promote the export of non oil products in Edo.

Ibe said the workshop would go a long way to upgrade the skills of exporters, potential exporters and other stakeholders in a bid to ensure proper packaging of products for export.

She added that adhering to legal packaging procedures would avoid export-related issues on litigations.