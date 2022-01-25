Non-oil export: NEPC gives license to AMES-Edo inland dry port

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has given licence to Atlantique Marine and Engineering Services (AMES)-Edo inland dry port to begin operation as a domestic export warehouse.

Ezra Yakusak, executive director of NEPC, said the licence is aimed at ensuring that export commodities meet required standards and quality before leaving the country and ultimately boost the country’s non-oil export.

The executive director presented a certificate to the Dry port in Benin city. He added that the warehouse license will ensure that there is a commonplace where customs and other quarantine services can inspect goods before export.

Speaking in Abuja when a delegation led by Doris Akhigbe, wife to the late Charles Akhigbe, former managing director of the company, Yakusak explained that the licence was given because the necessary checks and inspection had been done which qualifies the company for the license.

Akhigbe explained that the team was at the NEPC to solicit support for training of its personnel and farmers. She said they have all the facilities to operate on ground but require training of international standards to enable its workers function effectively.

Late Akhigbe, had said the port would improve economic activities in the state and create thousands of jobs for Edo people, as well as Nigerians. He explained that the port was established to provide a one-stop cargo reception and clearance facility to boost exports from and imports into Edo State particularly, Nigeria’s South-South, South-East and some states in the middle belt region, by providing proper handling and logistics services.

Meanwhile, the Edo state government has pledged support to the company by giving approval for the construction of Road leading to the dry land port and independent power plants.

Akhigbe died last year, which delayed the issuance of the license. The NEPC boss commiserated with the leader of the delegation over the death of her husband who was the original brain behind the establishment of the company.