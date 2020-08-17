NEMA raises alarm over impending flooding in Imo 

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised the alarm over possible flooding in some communities in Imo State.

Chidi Ogundu, Assistant Head of NEMA Owerri Operations Office gave the hint when he led other disaster outfits to sensitisation campaign in flood-prone communities in Imo.

The campaign which lasted for one week, ended with a rally and road work in Owerri, with Ogundu advising the large crowd on Monday to get prepared in case of emergency.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services (NIHSA) and Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had earlier predicted torrential rains in 28 states including Imo.

In recent times some communities in Imo have come under serious flooding attacks since 2012 with no fewer than 80 houses submerged by flood in Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta local government areas in 2019.

Ogundu said the NEMA director-general Mohammed Mohammed had approved the rally in Imo to send the signal to prone communities on early warning and the need to be at an alert at all times.

He advised residents of riverbank areas to always monitor sea level and report an unusual rise of rivers to appropriate authorities for quick action.

Ogundu also sensitised the public against building houses on waterways and blockage of the drainage systems in the State.

“We have come to sensitise you on danger ahead and if our early warning measures are adhered to, such danger could be avoided.

“Be aware that there could be flood incident any moment in some communities in Imo but NEMA through the directive of the DG, was doing everything possible to ensure that the people are ready for any emergency”, he said.

Ogundu assured the Imo government that the agency and other disaster stakeholders have braced up to the challenge.