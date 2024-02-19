Negative perception of government worries Reps

…Poise to alter it

The House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs says it is poised to changing the negative perception of government and its activities through positive and proactive engagements with members of the public.

Rep. Akintunde Rotimi , Chairman of the committee, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the on-going retreat for members of the committee in Lagos.

Rotimi said the negative perception of the National Assembly and the political elite by citizens was being addressed by the legislature.

“It is central to our legislative agenda in the 10th Assembly of the Federal House of Representatives to fix this negative perception that has been hanging around for too long.

“And like it has been rightly identified, one of the ways to address that is by proactive engagement with the public. We don’t wait until something happens before they hear us. We want to ensure that we are constantly and consistently engaging the people on what it is that we are doing in the Green Chamber,” he said.

Rotimi further said the legislators had taken the lead in addressing certain behavioural issues in the country, including the ‘African Time’ syndrome, through their conduct .

He said their timeliness for meetings, diligence and optimisation of resources, was a testament to the behavioural change they wanted to communicate to Nigerians.

“Communicating that is also letting Nigerians know that this idea they have of some slothful person that is only there for his or her personal gains is changing,” he said.

Also, Rep.Fred Agbedi, member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, told NAN that members of the committee had gained a lot at the retreat.

He said with the recommendations received through the sessions, the legislature could achieve purpose for the 10th Assembly.

“Members of the committee will be better informed and enriched; we are going to leave here with some working tools that will further improve the performance of the committee in the 10th Assembly,” he said.

Agbedi said henceforth, there would be regular updates and presentations of the activities of House to Nigerians, through traditional and social media.