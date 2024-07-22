NDLEA seizes illegal drugs in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized consignments of Cocaine and ‘Loud’, a synthetic strain of cannabis concealed in incense candles in Lagos.

Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the agency, said on Sunday, that the seized drugs were also concealed in game packs, dry hibiscus leaves and ladies’ native wears.

According to Babafemi, the consignments were smuggled in and out, through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), and some courier firms in Lagos. He said that the NDLEA operatives also arrested some of the suspects linked to them.

Babafemi said a businessman, Owolabi Alebiosu was on Thursday, July 18 arrested at his Horizon Court, Lekki, Lagos residence.

“This happened after a consignment of 40 parcels of ‘Loud’ weighing 20.30 kilograms hidden in packs of chessboards, scrabbles, checkers, and poker set were intercepted. They were brought in from Canada on a British Airways flight and seized at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) import shed of the Lagos airport.

“The consignments were intercepted during a joint examination of the cargo with men of Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). A search of his home also led to the recovery of more exhibits including some drug paraphernalia, such as, weighing scale, and cannabis potency test kit.

Babafemi also said that four vaping machines were recovered from the suspect’s premises on Admiralty Way, Lekki. A Mikano black truck with registration number FST 657 HP was also recovered from his house.

In a similar incident, operatives of the NDLEA, at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), export shed of the MMIA, on Friday July 19, intercepted two jumbo bags going to Pakistan.

Babafemi said the bags contained dried hibiscus leaves, dried bitter leaves and other food items, which were used to conceal four parcels of cocaine and 14 parcels of ‘Loud’, both weighing 1.360kg.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of a businesswoman, Ogechi Eze, who claimed she was sending the illicit consignment to Pakistan.

“She said it was based on the instruction of her brother, Nnamdi Eze, based in the South Asia country,” he said.

Also, at the Lagos airport, operatives attached to Terminal II, Departure Gate of the MMIA, on Thursday, July 18 intercepted a male Beninese passenger, Orobi Adoubi, travelling with a bag containing some female native dresses.