NDLEA inducts Optiva Capital Chairman, Franklin Nechi, as WADA ambassador

…As inductee pledges to transform Nigeria’s health sector

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has inducted the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi into an ambassadorial role within its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative. The ceremony took place at the company’s headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The NDLEA WADA initiative is a campaign launched by the Nigerian government to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The campaign focuses on raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, promoting drug-free lifestyles, and strengthening community participation in the fight against drug problems. It involves educational programs, public sensitisation campaigns, collaborations with other government agencies and international organisations, and enforcement actions to reduce the supply and demand for illicit drugs.

Speaking during the investiture, NDLEA’s Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, Archie-Abia Ibinabo, said, “The overarching goal of NDLEA WADA is to create a safer, healthier society by reducing the prevalence of drug abuse and its associated social, economic, and health impacts.”

On the ambassadorial role, she added, “It is expedient to leverage the influence and reach of prominent individuals to effectively combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking in our communities in Nigeria. We conducted a background check on Franklin Nechi and Jane Kimemia and found them very worthy to be part of this initiative.”

In his response, Nechi said: “Through extensive experience in investment immigration and wealth retention, Optiva Capital has enabled thousands of families to seek global opportunities, including better healthcare. Acquiring UHHC extends these benefits locally in Nigeria, integrating a leading medical institution to provide high-quality, patient-centered healthcare that meets international standards. By this move we aim to reduce the need for Nigerians to seek medical services abroad, supporting the Nigerian government’s efforts to enhance healthcare delivery and curb medical tourism.

“By improving local healthcare infrastructure, Optiva Capital contributes to the country’s economic stability and growth, aiming to create a healthier, more prosperous community.”

He later disclosed plans to launch three mobile hospitals as first responders to accidents, underscoring Optiva Capital’s dedication to improving healthcare access in Nigeria.

Nechi also pledged support to the NDLEA’s efforts to eradicate drug abuse, with plans to extend the campaign to educational institutions.

“Drug abuse is a significant issue in our community, with 90percent of cultism stemming from it. Addressing drug abuse will resolve many related problems. We will collaborate with the agency to eliminate these issues in our universities,” he said.

The occasion which coincided with Nechi’s birthday celebration also saw the induction of Optiva Capital’s CEO, Jane Kimemia, as a WADA ambassador.

Giving the vote of thanks, Executive Director of Optiva Capital Partners, Amaka Okeke-Lawal, thanked the NDLEA delegation for the investiture of the company’s executives

Optiva Capital Partners is a Premium wealth management and retention company and Africa’s largest provider of investment immigration and residency services. Optiva also provides specialist solutions in Investment Advisor, International Real Estate and Insurance Services.