NDLEA seizes 300,000 tramadol pills at Lagos airport

Operatives of the NDLEA recovered 300,000 tramadol pills at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Friday.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the pills were smuggled in from Pakistan.

He added that various quantities of tramadol and Indian hemp concealed in soles of sports canvas shoes and headed to Oman were also intercepted at two courier firms in Lagos on Jan. 9.

He stated that another consignment of tramadol and Rohypnol hidden in spices and headed to the United Kingdom had also been intercepted.

Babafemi stated that NDLEA caught a 24-year-old man in Katsina State on Jan. 10 with 25.5kg hemp.

He explained that the arrest was effected during a buy-and-burst operation at Kurmi Primary School in Malumfashi, Katsina State.

The NDLEA spokesman also stated that operatives arrested one man in Gombe with 47 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 30kg and concealed in two sacks of groundnuts.