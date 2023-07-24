NDLEA recruits 2, 428 personnel

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has recruited 2, 428 narcotic officers expected to commence training beginning on July 27.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s director of media and advocacy, on Sunday, said the names of the successful candidates had been placed on the agency’s website.

Babafemi said those recruited for narcotic officers’ basic cadet training were to proceed to the NDLEA Academy, in Jos for their training. He added that narcotic agent and assistants would undergo their training at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) College of Peace and Disaster Management in Katsina.

He explained that all successful candidates were to report for training at their respective designated centres according to their groupings, on dates assigned to their groups.

Babafemi advised those who applied for the jobs to check their names on the agency’s website.

He said that those for basic cadet training were expected to start reporting from July 27, and the narcotic assistants will commence training in Katsina beginning from August 12, 2023.

Babafemi said that successful candidates were to go with original and photocopy of their credentials, including National Identification Number (NIN) and printout of NDLEA online application reference slip, among others.

Babafemi warned that those who failed to report by 6pm on dates assigned to them would be disqualified. He said that female candidates who were pregnant would not be allowed to join the training, while drug integrity test and pregnancy test would be conducted at various times during the training.

“Consequently, candidates who test positive would be immediately withdrawn from training,” he said.