Ndigbo Lagos mourns Nwabueze

…Says, ‘it has lost a true champion of Ndigbo’

Ndigbo Lagos, a socio-cultural organisation representing the Igbo community in Lagos State, has expressed grief and sadness over the demise of Ben Nwabueze, a professor.

In a statement signed by Obi Abel Umahi, a retired major general and president general, and

Chuma Igwe, secretary general of Ndigbo Lagos, the group said it has lost a true champion of Ndigbo and a revered legal luminary.

“We join his family, friends, the Igbo community across the world, the nation and the world at large in mourning the loss of a remarkable soul and an iconic figure in Nigeria’s legal and constitutional development.

“Prof. Ben Nwabueze’s contributions to the progress and welfare of the Igbo people have been immeasurable. As a distinguished scholar, he fearlessly fought for the rights and interests of Ndigbo, both within Nigeria and on the global stage. His pivotal role as the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide showcased his unwavering commitment to promoting the welfare and cultural heritage of the Igbo people,” it said.

It also recalled that “In that position which he held for a long time, he tirelessly worked to uplift and promote the interests of the Igbo people. His leadership was a testament to his unwavering commitment to Ndigbo’s welfare and cultural heritage, both within Nigeria and on the global stage.

“Today, we pay tribute and bid farewell to this remarkable gentleman, a distinguished scholar, and a true titan of the legal field. His life’s work, unwavering commitment to justice, and immense contributions to the legal and constitutional development of Nigeria have left an honoured impact on our nation and the world at large.”

Ndigbo Lagos further said that Nwabueze was not simply a legal luminary, but a staunch advocate for human rights, the rule of law, and the betterment of society.

“His influence and expertise were far-reaching, as evidenced by his instrumental role in the drafting of the 1979 Nigerian Constitution and his Chairmanship of the Committee on Human Rights and the Rule of Law during the 1995 constitutional conference.

“His brilliance in constitutional law and unwavering dedication to promoting the rights and welfare of Nigerians made him a beacon of hope for many. Prof. Nwabueze understood the power of the law as a tool for transformation and the protection of the marginalized. His tireless efforts to ensure the voices of the voiceless were heard will forever be remembered.

“We are grateful for Prof. Nwabueze’s tireless efforts in uplifting the status of Ndigbo, challenging societal injustices, and advocating for the rights and dignity of all citizens. His numerous publications and scholarly works have not only enriched Nigerian jurisprudence but have also provided a roadmap for future generations of Igbo intellectuals and legal prodigies.”

Recalling the late Professor’s numerous publications, including his influential trilogy on constitutionalism, presidentialism, and judicialism, the group said that the books “have not only enriched legal scholarship but have also served as guiding lights for future generations of legal minds in Nigeria and beyond.”

It also stated that “Beyond his remarkable academic accomplishments, it was Prof. Nwabueze’s moral character and unwavering integrity that truly set him apart. He was a man of principle, unafraid to stand against injustice and corruption in the face of threats.

“As we say our final goodbyes, let us be guided by the positive legacies of Prof. Ben Nwabueze’s life.

On behalf of Ndigbo Lagos, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Legal Luminary. May they find comfort in knowing that Prof. Nwabueze’s legacy will forever be etched in the annals of Nigeria’s history, and his indomitable spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.

“As we bid farewell to this remarkable soul, let us commit ourselves to upholding his ideals of justice, equality, and the rule of law. Let us honour his memory by relentlessly working towards a society that values the rights and dignity of all, irrespective of tribe or creed.”