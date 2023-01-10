NDIC gets new governing board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the appointment of some new members and reappointment of existing members to the board.

Abdulhakeem Mobolaji Abdullateef from Southwest was appointed as chairman of the board.

Other members include: Osita Ogbu, (member) from southeast zone; Umar Gambo Jibrin, (member) from north-central zone; Mohammed Attahiru Haruna (member) from northeast zone.

Others are Yasmin Zabath Dalhatu from northwest zone; Simon Ogie, (member), from south-south zone; Abimbola Olashore (member), from southwest zone.

According to a statement signed by Yunusa Abdullahi, special adviser on communications to minister of finance, budget & national planning, “It becomes imperative to reconstitute the governing board the NDIC to avoid a vacuum, ensure smooth operations of the corporation and ultimately boost the confidence of stakeholders and clients within the financial and banking sectors of the nation’s economy.

The ministry stated that the appointment of some new members into the board was aimed at injecting fresh ideas necessary to reposition the corporation for enhanced performance.

Similarly, the board has five other members whose membership is by virtue of institutional or office representation in line with the provision of Section 5 (2 c and d) of the NDIC, Act, 2006.

The appointed members on this category are: Muhammed Ali, director home finance (representative of federal ministry of finance); Haruna Mustapha, director banking supervision department, (member); Bello Hassan, managing director (member), by virtue of office; Mustapha Ibrahim, executive director operations (member), by virtue of office; and Emily Osuji, executive director corporate services (member), by virtue of office.”