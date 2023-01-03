IFC reshuffles, announces key appointments

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced the appointment of Dahlia Khalifa as its Regional Director for Nigeria, Central Africa, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

In her new role, Khalifa will drive IFC’s strategy to create a more resilient and sustainable private sector to support development and job creation in the region.

According to IFC in a statement, Khalifa will lead its investment and advisory teams in Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad and Republic of Congo.

Other countries listed included: Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, and Sierra Leone.

Commenting, IFC Vice President for Africa, Sérgio Pimenta said, “I welcome Dahlia to her new role. We are convinced that her leadership and experience generating impactful investments in the region will further deepen IFC’s work in Africa and enable our partners to meet the challenges of the moment, from rising food insecurity to the effects of climate change.

Read also: Caverton shareholders back cancellation of 1.65 bn unissued shares

“I look forward to working with Dahlia and her team to deliver on new opportunities in the years to come, such as empowering more of the region’s entrepreneurs.”

Responding, Khalifa said, “We are stepping up our work to empower the private sector and to work jointly with government and development partners to deliver greener, more inclusive and sustainable growth in the region. We commit to further strengthening IFC’s work so we can together build the strong foundations for private and public sector partnerships.”

Khalifa, an Egyptian/American national, was most recently the Senior Manager for IFC’s Creating Markets Advisory programme in the Middle East, Central Asia, Türkiye, Pakistan, and Afghanistan region, where she and her team supported the removal of barriers to investment to strengthen the private sector and boost economic development.

Before joining the World Bank Group, Khalifa founded and managed financial services companies providing brokerage, corporate finance, private equity investing, and management consulting services in the Middle East and Africa.