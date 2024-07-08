Ndiamé Diop resumes duties as World Bank’s New Country Director for Nigeria

The World Bank has appointed a new Country Director for Nigeria – Ndiamé Diop, who has already assumed duties today, succeeding Shubham Chaudhuri who completed his term in the same capacity a few months ago.

In his new position Diop, a Senegalese, will lead the World Bank’s team in Nigeria and deepen policy dialogue and partnership with the government and key stakeholders. He is also expected to oversee the delivery and implementation of lending and non-lending support to Nigeria struggling to stabilize its economy.

Prior to his assignment to Abuja, he served as the World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand, based in Manila.

Read also: 41 million NIN enrolment gap pushes World Bank to extend $430m facility

In this position, he more than tripled the bank’s financing to the Philippines to scale up its support to key economic reforms (policy-based budget support programs) and the nation’s endeavors to bridge disparities in various sectors, including nutrition, stunting, healthcare, social protection delivery, education, agriculture, and digital connectivity.

In Malaysia, he supervised the delivery of a large Malaysia-funded knowledge program aimed at helping the country become a high-income economy through cutting edge economic analyses and technical assistance.

He equally engaged the Thai government to resume World Bank investment lending after a pause of two decades.

“I am most excited to be leading the World Bank’s program in Nigeria, especially at this critical time when Nigeria has a significant opportunity to make progress towards improving its economy and delivering development outcomes for its citizens.

“I look forward to deepening our partnership with the Government of Nigeria at the Federal and States level by ensuring quality technical and financial support which will help accelerate progress for Nigeria’s development priorities,” Diop said.

“Nigeria is a dynamic and vibrant country which is significant for the entire sub region. The World Bank Group is most committed to working with the Government, development partners and citizens to realize a thriving economy where jobs and economic prospects are created, and millions of Nigerians are lifted out of poverty,” he added.

Diop joined the World Bank in Washington DC in 2000 as a Young Professional the same year he completed his PhD in Economics. Since then, he has held several leadership positions in the World Bank which include, Head of the Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment unit for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, based in Jakarta and Bangkok, Lead Economist for Indonesia, based in Jakarta, Lead economist roles for Jordan and Lebanon, Country Economist roles in the Middle East and North Africa.

Notably he served as the Bank’s Resident Representative for Tunisia between 2007 and 2010.

Read also: Analysts see $2.25bn World Bank loan easing naira pain

Diop brings over two decades of experience at the World Bank to his current position, with a background that spans East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

As an economist, he has published in peer reviewed Journals and books on fiscal policy and growth, monetary policy and inflation, macro policies and resilience to sudden stops in capital inflows, natural resource abundance, Dutch disease, and economic diversification.