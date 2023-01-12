NDE trains 65 unemployed youths in Nasarawa on CBTS

National Directorate of Employment ( NDE) has started the training of 65 unskilled and unemployed youths in Nasarawa State on Community Based Training Scheme (CBTS) to enable them become self-reliant.

Chris Bamsida, the NDE State Coordinator, during the orientation ceremony of the trainees of CBTS in Lafia on Thursday, said that the main objective of the programme was to train competent artisans in technical and vocational skills that would in turn make them become self employed.

The state coordinator, who was represented by the NDE Auditor, Michael Ibrahim, added that the programme would further create wealth, reduce poverty and hence contribute to the task of nation building.

” Other objectives include to provide the youths with the skills to learn, work and live as productive citizens in a globalised society. To create employment opportunities for others through multiplier effects. To curb societal crimes and youth restiveness due to unemployment and its attendant social vices such as kidnapping, prostitution, drug addiction and child trafficking,” he said.

Bamsida said that the training would last for three months, adding that the CBTS was focused on addressing skills gaps within communities.

“It is an initiative of the Directorate to keep the youth in sync with vocational skills and opportunities available in their various communities that will transform them into useful citizens. Some of these skills-set include leather craft, fashion and designing, brick making, amongst others.

The state coordinator disclosed that 3,870 trainees were recruited into the scheme nation-wide.

He added that the training was uniquely designed to suit each community and to bring about the desired transformation through various training and learning experiences.

Bamsida urged the trainees to exhibit high level of commitment and discipline to ensure the goals of the training were achieved.

On his part, Idris Umar-Idris, General Manager, Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board, commended NDE for being up and doing in training youths and other people of the state.

He assured of the board’s readiness to collaborate with the directorate to train youths and others in the state on different skills.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Abalaku Pitman, promised to make the best of training in order to excel and contribute to societal development.