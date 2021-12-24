NDE, lawmaker empower Edo residents on fish farming

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Mathew Urhoghide, senator representing the Edo South senatorial district have trained 20 residents in Edo State on fish farming techniques.

The beneficiaries, including youths and women, were also empowered with N50,000 starter pack to enable them commence their business at the end of the training.

Speaking at the training program in Benin City, Edobor Solomon, Edo State coordinator of the NDE, commended the Federal Government and the senator for providing the opportunity and platform for indigenes of the state to benefit.

Read also: Herconomy raises $600,000 to empower women, deepen financial inclusion

Solomon encouraged the participants to leverage on the training and efficiently utilize the money given to them to grow their respective businesses.

The facilitator of the training, who is also the chairman senate committee on public accounts, earlier said that the training was in fulfillment of his campaign promises to empower persons within his district.

Represented by Pet Eghobamien, legislative aide to the federal lawmaker, Urhoghide said the empowerment is the last series of training conducted this year.

He also distributed over 410 chairs and 1,240 exercise books to four primary schools namely George Idah primary school, Ihama road, Asoro primary school Sokponba road, Ikhueniro primary school, and Ologbo primary school, Ologbo.