NDDC, Britain to partner on renewable energy projects

Britain seems to be excited at the new strategy of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to adopt partnerships to execute development projects and programmes in the oil region.

This was conveyed through the British High Commission which pledged to explore partnerships with the NDDC with a focus on renewable, clean energy and green infrastructure in the Niger Delta region.

The Second Secretary (Political), British High Commission, Abuja, Hamish Tye, said this when he led a delegation that visited the NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

They observed that the NDDC had shown commitment to realising sustainable development in the Niger Delta region through partnerships and collaborations with national and international development agencies.

He stated: “The attraction to the NDDC now is to explore the possibilities of collaboration. Given the work the NDDC is doing in the Niger Delta region, I believe a lot of partners would support its efforts more broadly. We would further explore partnerships with the NDDC, with a focus on renewable, clean energy and green infrastructure.”

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer told the British delegation that the Commission had made Public-Private Partnership (PPP) the core policy focus to drive the development of the Niger Delta region.

“Partnerships are one of the major ways to achieve sustainable development in the Niger Delta region and it is important that NDDC, as the driver of development in the region, stays at the forefront of ensuring that the right partnerships are made.

“For delegates from the British High Commission in Nigeria to visit us, it shows that they believe in us and are interested in what we are doing. This means that we are making remarkable progress,” he said.

Recently, the NDDC Executive Management visited the Indian High Commission in Abuja, as well as the French Development Agency (AFD) and the German Development Agency (GIZ) offices in Abuja to explore innovative funding mechanisms and secure technical expertise for impactful projects.