NDDC begins construction of military facility in Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has begun construction work on a military facility in Effurun, Delta State, that would have a sophisticated jetty.

The facility would also have a helipad, internal roads of about 1.4 kilometres, a hostel to accommodate about 100 officers, with a cafeteria, clinic, fire bay, armoury, fuel dump and two parade grounds.

This is in fulfilment of the promise made by the intervention agency to the Nigerian Army after the killing of 17 soldiers and officers in Okuama, Delta State.

Victor Antai, NDDC executive director of projects, gave details of the project when he led a team to the construction site. He said it would have 10 landing bays that could accommodate the operations of the Nigerian Army in the area.

The NDDC said it would fast-track the construction of the jetty and other projects being executed for the Nigerian Army at the 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army Barracks in Effurun, Delta State.

Antai, who was accompanied by Eke Odoemele commander, 46 Engineer Brigade of the Nigerian Army, said facilities include living quarters, administrative blocks, a clinic, a helipad, an armoury and a fuel dump.

“When completed, the jetty project will be a big operational base for the Nigerian Army in the Niger Delta region. It underscores the importance the NDDC places on the security of lives and property in the region.

“We are keen on executing legacy projects and we believe that this project will add a lot of value to the security infrastructure in the oil-bearing region and improve maritime activities in the area.”

He said after the Okuoma tragic incident, it became even more urgent for the NDDC to expedite action in the construction of the army jetty which has been stalled for various reasons.

Antai noted that the NDDC managing director, Samuel Ogbuku, had during his condolence visit to the general officer commanding, the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Jamal Abdussalam, in Port Harcourt, pledged to execute the jetty project which encompasses several other facilities in the 3 Battalion Barracks.

He said: “The managing director insisted that we undertake this inspection visit to ascertain the actions to be taken to ensure the speedy completion of the jetty and other facilities being built to assist the army in its operations in the Niger Delta region.”

Antai announced the takeover of the project to a new contractor but did not mention what the former contractor did wrong; only noting that the project had been re-assigned to a new contractor to quicken the pace of work at the site.

“The new contractor for the project will resume work on the project in May and will get all the necessary support to complete the project in a record time.”

Speaking on behalf of the Nigerian Army, Eke Odoemele, expressed appreciation to the NDDC for undertaking the construction of the jetty in Efffurun as well as other projects meant to assist the army in fulfilling its mandate of securing the nation.

“The jetty will help to boost our operations in the south-south region, particularly in the maritime environment of the Niger Delta region. It will help us in our operational security because currently, we are just sharing a space with the Nigerian Ports Authority in Warri, which we don’t have much control over.

“This inadequacy limits our operational capability and response to security challenges hence, this project will help our operations and enable us to respond promptly to security issues to promote peace and development in the Niger Delta region.”