NDAN mourns pioneer member Joko Ojomo

The Newspapers and Magazines Distributors’ Association of Nigeria (NDAN) an umbrella organisation of all distributors of press products in the country, Lagos Island zone is bereaved of its pioneer member Joko Onome Ojoko.

Until her death, Joko Ojoko was the matron of the organisation. The ‘iron lady and Amazon of NDAN’ however, surrendered to the cold hands of death on December 30, 2021, at a ripe age of 80 years.

The Enhwe-Isoko, Delta State-born high chief cum entrepreneur was one of the founders and very active member of the esteemed association in Lagos Island and beyond.

According to information from Godwin Akpan, the chairman of NDAN, Lagos Island zone, the burial arrangements will be as follows; the funeral/interment was held on December 31 at her home town in Enhwe-Isoko, Delta State.

Read also: Akala was my benefactor, Olaniyan mourns ex- governor

However, the ‘outing’ service and thanksgiving will be on Saturday 29, 2022, at Methodist Church Nigeria, 1/3 Wesley Street, Ashimolowo, Abesan Estate in Ipaja-Lagos State by 12.

Reacting to the sudden death of ‘Mama Jokome’ as she was popularly called among her acquaintances, Justine Anagwaonye, the general secretary of the organisation, on behalf of NDAN described the deceased as a warrior, workaholic, an organiser and transformer of lives, who would be missed by the organisation.

“Mama Jokome was a woman that loves perfection and set an example through a dint of hard work. She was a woman that handles everything with dexterity. We will greatly miss her SWAG, care and counsels,” he said.