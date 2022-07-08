NCDC warns against fifth COVID wave as cases rise

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned of a possible fifth COVID-19 wave following the rise in cases in the last few weeks.

The centre said its national surveillance system has detected a gradual increase in the daily COVID-19 cases across the country, explaining that confirmed cases increased from 267 to 445 within the last three weeks, but hospitalisation and fatalities have remained low.

The NCDC said the recent increase in cases may be in part, due to increased testing over the last few weeks, increased circulation of Omicron sub-lineages (BA.4 and BA.5 as seen elsewhere), and an increase in seasonal illness with cold and cough symptoms as well as poor adherence to preventive measures such as the use of masks.

Globally, the number of weekly COVID-19 cases has increased for the third consecutive week, according to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Read also: COVID-19 poses risk to smooth operation of AfCFTA – AU

In addition to the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria and globally, the Centre warned that cases may spread further as the country celebrates Eid-El-Kabir.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is more likely to spread in mass gatherings and when people do not adhere to preventive measures such as physical distancing, mask use, and hand hygiene. As we celebrate, we urge Nigerians to prevent the onset of a full-fledged fifth COVID-19 wave by remaining mindful of the high risk of spread of COVID-19 and acting in tandem by adhering to recommended public health safety measures,” the Centre urged in a health advisory released on Friday.

Since Nigeria’s first case was detected on 27th February 2020, 256,695 cases have been confirmed with 3,144 deaths across 36 states and the FCT.