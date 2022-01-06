NCDC posts 856 more cases as Lagos, Kaduna lead Covid-19 infections

Lagos and Kaduna state on Wednesday led to a 100 percent rise in daily COVID-19 infections as 856 more cases were confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control.

This brings Nigeria’s to its first daily record of over 800 in the new year, with total cases hitting 245, 404 and deaths 3,058.

Read also: How Lagos backlogs led to highest daily COVID-19 cases

Lagos posted 337 cases while Kaduna reported 152 cases dominated by backlogs of 123 cases from December 24 and 25, last year.

Following the Lagos and Kaduna are 26 cases reported in Enugu state on Wednesday, 31 in Kano, 15 confirmed in Niger state, nine in Benue and seven in Borno.

Vaccination remains Nigeria’s defence against the virus. Many centers across the country are providing full vaccination courses and booster doses .