NCC unveils consumers’ desk Abuja airport

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), has launched a ‘telecom consumer assistance, resolution and enquiries desk’ at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to executive vice chairman of the commission, Umar Danbatta, TELCARE desk will be replicated in strategic locations across the country to drive effective dissemination of information as well as provide assistance to telecom consumers.

Representing the vice chairman at the commemoration of the 2023 World Consumer Rights Day in Abuja, the executive commissioner (stakeholder management), NCC, Adeleke Adewolu noted that the TELCARE desk will serve as an additional platform to receive and facilitate the resolution of consumer complaints.

The platform, according to him will also promote advocacy on any thematic consumer issue or concerns as well as enhance consumers’ awareness of the commission’s activities.

He said, “We are committed to responsibly using the world’s resources, including protecting the environment by supporting the industry to transition to renewable energy.”

He said the commission’s consumer affairs bureau will carried out sensitisation programmes to enlighten consumers about these interventions aimed at making the environment better for all of humanity.

“The CAB will carry this out as part of its consumer education mandate, with a significant part of this effort dedicated to providing information that equips the consumer to thrive in a world that has embraced digital finance.

“Through its outreach programmes, which have continued to reflect existing realities and trends, the NCC’s Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) will use its consumer-centric initiatives such as the telecom consumer parliament, telecom consumer town hall on radio, telecom consumer conversations as well as social media platforms and consumer portal to sensitise consumers on how renewable energy benefits them and their role in achieving industry transition to it in the interest of the environment.”

According to him, the CAB will develop and produce various consumer education materials such as Flexi and Roll-up Banners, and Handbills, and update its Consumer Handbook to include the message about renewable energy.