NCAA urges passengers for patience amidst flight delays

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has made an appeal to passengers in response to recent flight delays and cancellations. Instructing airlines to promptly report any disruptions, the authority aims to keep passengers well-informed.

The directive comes in response to reports of increasing flight delays and cancellations across the country.

Many passengers experienced significant delays on the eve of Christmas, with one individual reporting a delay of over eight hours on a flight from Abuja to Lagos.

“I was coming from Abuja to Lagos, but the flight didn’t go directly to Lagos. They went to Port Harcourt first before coming to Lagos,” he said.

According to Daily Trust, some of the disruptions were caused by the harmattan dust, which reduced visibility and led to rescheduled flights.

The NCAA expressed empathy for the inconvenience caused and assured passengers that it is monitoring all operations. The authority has also instructed airlines to provide care, refreshments, and alternative measures in accordance with aviation regulations.

According to Michael Achimugu, who has just been appointed as the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection for the NCAA, stated that the agency had mandated all airlines to provide timely flight disruption information to passengers to enable them make informed decisions concerning their travels.

“NCAA is monitoring all operations and our Consumer Protection Officers are on ground to monitor passenger handling procedures to ensure that airlines mitigate the inconveniences to passengers and provide CARE , Refreshments and other alternative measures in line with Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19,” he said.

Passengers have been advised to visit the NCAA Consumer Protection Department desks at airports for prompt attention to any complaints.

In related news, Achimugu who has flourished as a communications expert for years was recently appointed as the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection for the NCAA.

Achimugu brings over two decades of experience in communications, having worked for the Nigerian Customs Service and managed communication campaigns for presidential candidates.

He is known for his skills as a team-builder and leader. Prior to his current position, Achimugu served as the Special Assistant for Customer Relations to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Fetsus Keyamo.