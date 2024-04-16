NCAA suspends 3 private jet operators over commercial flights

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended three private jet operators for using their aircraft for commercial operations.

The NCAA also ordered that all Permits for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) be re-evaluated within 72 hours.

The deployment of private jets for commercial flights drew the attention of Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, in 2023 following which he gave a marching order stopping the practice.

Subsequently, in March 2024, the NCAA issued a stern warning to holders of permits for non-commercial flights against carrying passengers’ cargo or mail for commercial gain or reward.

The authority also deployed its officials to monitor the activities of private jets at terminals across the airports in Nigeria. As a consequence of this heightened surveillance, no fewer than three private operators have been found violating the annexure provision of their PNCF and Part 9114 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023.

A statement signed by Chris Ona Najomo, acting director-general, NCAA said, “In line with our zero tolerance for violation of regulations, the authority has suspended the PNCF of these operators. To further sanitise the general aviation sector, I have directed that a re-evaluation of all holders of PNCF be carried out on or before the 19th of April 2024 to ascertain compliance with regulatory requirements.

All PNCF holders will be required to submit relevant documents to the authority within the next 72 hours.

“This riot act is also directed at existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders, who utilise aircraft listed on their PNCF for commercial charter operations.

“It must be emphasised that only aircraft listed in the operation specifications of the AOC are authorised to be used in the provision of such charter services. Any of those AOC holders who wish to use the aircraft for charter operations must apply to the NCAA to delist the affected aircraft from the PNCF and include it in the AOC operations specification.”

He reiterated that the travelling public should not patronise any airline charter operator who does not hold a valid Air Operators Certificate issued by the NCAA, when they wish to procure charter operations services.

He encouraged the legitimate players in the industry to report the activity of such unscrupulous elements to the authority for necessary action.