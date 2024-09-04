NBTE, Cisco academy to train 500 lecturers on New HND programme

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has teamed with Cisco Academy to launch a comprehensive training programme to equip over 500 computer science lecturers with the necessary skills to implement newly developed Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

In a statement, the organisation disclosed that the programmes emerge from unbundling the traditional HND Computer Science curriculum into specialised fields tailored to meet the demands of the modern digital landscape.

“The initiative’s virtual opening ceremony on the Cisco Webex platform brought together lecturers from 113 institutions nationwide,” it said.

Aliyu Hassan Imafidor, general manager of the NBTE Centre of Excellence for TVET, in his welcome address, emphasized the “critical role” this training will play in empowering lecturers to deliver the new HND programmes effectively.

He urged participants to fully engage in the programme, noting that the skills acquired would “significantly enhance their teaching capabilities” and contribute to the successful implementation of the new curricula.

Idris Muhammad Bugaje, Executive Secretary of NBTE, formally opened the workshop, stating, “This programme is not just about capacity building; it is a crucial part of our broader initiative to modernize our TVET curricula and ensure that our graduates are prepared to meet the needs of today’s industries.”

The new HND programmes include “HND Cyber Security and Data Protection,” “HND Networking and Cloud Computing,” and “HND Software and Web Development.”

Additionally, Bugaje announced an upcoming training session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Cisco, which will prepare lecturers to implement the new HND Artificial Intelligence curriculum. Participation in this and other similar training programmes will be a prerequisite for the resource inspection and accreditation of the new HND programmes, ensuring that institutions are equipped to deliver education that meets global standards.

Imoh Akpan, project manager of Cisco Academy, highlighted that over 20 million learners worldwide have participated in Cisco Networking Academy courses, including over 540,000 students in Nigeria, with 40 per cent being women.

He encouraged Nigerian lecturers to build their technical skills and stay current with industry trends to ensure their relevance.

The statement further disclosed that the training, conducted by the University of Jos Cisco Academy, is expected to significantly impact the quality of computer science education in Nigeria, aligning it with global trends and industry requirements.

“Key stakeholders delivered remarks underscoring the training’s significance in enhancing the quality of education in Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions,” it said.

