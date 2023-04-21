NBS to release unemployment data May

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said it will release new unemployment and employment data for Nigeria by May 2023.

The agency disclosed this recently in a ‘Nigeria Labour Force Framework Re-design 2023 report.

It noted that the report would be released in May 2023 and cover data collected from October 19, 2022, to January 22, 2023.

“Status of the NLFS: Data collection for 2022/2023 commenced from October 19 2022,” NBS said.

“The report for the reference quarter is almost concluded and will be published before the end of May 2023.”

The NBS noted that, despite the challenges faced in gathering data for the report, it was learning from other countries to improve Nigeria’s labour market statistics.

“Even though collecting high-quality labour market data is among the most difficult tasks that statistical offices around the world face, the NBS has risen to the challenge.”

As of the fourth quarter of 2020, the NBS said the country’s unemployment rate stood at 33.3 percent.