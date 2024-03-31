NBC to reduce water use in plants located in water-risk areas by 20% in 2025

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd has disclosed that it aims to reduce water use in plants located in water risk areas by 20 percent in year 2025.

“Over the years and across all our plants, we have instituted effluent treatment plants and water efficiency initiatives such as rigorous monitoring of our water usage and promptly repairing leaks. By 2025, we aim to reduce water use in plants located in water risk areas by 20percent.

Read also: NBC pledges €1m for social programmes in eight states

“However, we acknowledge that achieving water stewardship requires collaboration among diverse stakeholders. Through collective action with our stakeholders, we are working towards the implementation of sustainable practices that ensure the preservation of this vital resource for both present and future generations,” Temitope Ogunrinde, National Environment Manager, Nigerian Bottling Company said.

In observance of World Water Day 2024, the NBC reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promoting and accelerating sustainable clean water preservation and stewardship across its plants.

The company hosted a water sustainability forum with its partners and stakeholders recently, in response to the United Nations’ call for increased action to tackle the global water crisis.

During the forum, discussions were centred around raising awareness of the importance of water conservation in fostering global stability and its pivotal role in fostering peace, prosperity, and conflict prevention. These efforts are also in accordance with this year’s theme – “Water for Peace,” and aligns with NBC’s Mission 2025 commitment aimed at achieving sustainable development in host communities.

“At NBC, we are committed to the cause of water sustainability and stewardship. We recognize the indispensable role water plays in our lives and this is why we prioritise using water in environmentally sustainable ways, benefiting both the environment and the communities where we operate,” Ogunrinde said.

Emphasising the company’s commitment towards initiatives that foster responsible water usage and highlight the importance of collaboration with stakeholders for preserving water as a shared resource, he said.

Confidence Ebo, Production Manager, NBC, commented: “Given the environmental challenges impacting water quality, the pursuit of ‘Our World Without Waste’ agenda has become even more imperative, as we actively adopt lightweight packaging, exploring alternative materials, and implement recycling initiatives.

“Through these concerted efforts, we are working to not only mitigate the impact of plastics on water resources but to also foster a more sustainable future for generations to come,” she added.

Caroline Aladekomo, the Deputy Director of Sanitation and Hygiene, at the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, expressed her appreciation for the proactive steps taken by the Nigerian Bottling Company in addressing water sustainability challenges. She highlighted the significance of such collaborations between private entities and government agencies in achieving meaningful progress towards water sustainability and stewardship goals.

The event had high-level executives, dignitaries, and industry leaders from the private sector, government agencies, and departments in attendance. Among the notable attendees were Folasade Adeyoju Olatunde, assistant director of the Sanitation and Hygiene department, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources; Aramide Olaniyan, Head of Corporate Engagement, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA); Olabisi Shonibare, Director of Laboratory Services, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), amongst others.