NBC pledges €1m for social programmes in eight states

The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) has pledged €1 million in donations to drive impactful social programmes across eight states in Nigeria.

Goran Sladic, managing director of NBC, made this known recently, when Doris Uzoka-Anite, minister of industry, trade, and investment, visited the company, according to a statement.

Sladic said the company reinforced its pledge to Nigeria with a €1 million donation to mark the company’s 70th anniversary and that the pledge is aimed at driving impactful social programmes across eight states.

He affirmed NBC’s ongoing commitment to invest in its Nigerian operations and expressed optimism that favourable business conditions would bolster its capabilities and facilitate further investments.

“The company’s commitment had extended beyond products, encompassing a wide range of community initiatives, focusing on empowering women and youth, championing water stewardship, and promoting environmental sustainability and efficient waste management,” he said.

“This past decade has been a testament to our unwavering dedication to placing consumers at the core of our operations,” he said. “Within the last decade, the Coke system has made a substantial investment of $1.32 billion, enhancing our operational capacity, revolutionising our supply chain infrastructure, and providing extensive training to our workforce.”

“Our commitment has extended beyond our products to encompass a wide range of community initiatives, focusing on empowering women and youth, championing water stewardship, and promoting environmental sustainability and efficient waste management,” he added.

Uzoka-Anite said the visit to NBC was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to promoting industralisation in the country.

“We are most delighted to be at NBC today and recognise its rich history in Nigeria, which spans over 70 years. Our visit today is in line with President’s commitment to promoting industrialisation in the country,” she said.