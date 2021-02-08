NAWOJ calls for intelligence-based security approach as solution to insurgency

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists ( NAWOJ), Northeast Zone has advocated for an intelligence-based security approach to tackling the lingering insurgency in the region and the country.

Dorcas Philemon, the Northeast Zonal Vice President of the Association and the Zonal Secretary, Tani Alas made the call in Jalingo at the weekend.

According to the Association, intelligence-based security system, using modern gadgets would enable security operatives to dictate and apprehend terrorists at their planning stage, thereby checkmating the attacks.

“We urge the government to pay more attention to intelligence based security system to enable security agencies dictate and apprehend the attackers at their planning stage.

“This we believe will be more effective than the current approach where security operatives are made to be reactive when the attacks already happen,” NAWOJ said.

They called on the people to rather forgive one another and work in unity to restore the lost glory of the subregion.

“Northeast used to be one of the most peaceful areas in the past years with farms and businesses striving, it is thus our hope that there will be a turning point for the region in terms of security and better living conditions for the people,” they noted.