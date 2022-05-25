Navy recovers N15bn worth of products from oil thieves

The Nigerian Navy says it has recovered stolen petroleum products worth N15 billion and deactivated 172 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta region within the last seven weeks.

No fewer than 45 suspects have been arrested in connection with the oil theft according to the navy, explaining that the feat was recorded by the ongoing operation ‘Dakatar Da Barawo’, which was activated on April 1, 2022, in synergy with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Navy chief of policy and plans, Saidu Garba (rear admiral), speaking in Abuja on Tuesday on activities to mark the Nigerian Navy’s 66th anniversary, said there has been a decline in reported cases of piracy and sea robbery within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

This, according to him, is one of the reasons why Nigeria was removed from the piracy list by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

“The criteria for delisting Nigeria from piracy-prone countries are that we have not experienced piracy within a given period of time or the number is “negligible.” In the last one year, we have had just two attempted piracy incidents that were not successful. IMB Global Piracy Report of July 14, 2021, indicated the lowest number of piracy and sea robbery against ships in our waters in 27 years.

“I am pleased to notify that the latest IMB report of March 3, 2022, shows that Nigeria has exited the IMB’s Piracy List. This means that Nigeria is no longer on the list of piracy-prone countries. The consequences are enormous and positive for the shipping industry, general maritime commerce, and the national economy,” he added.

“Nevertheless, the Nigerian Navy is not resting on its oars, we are going all out to ensure that not only Nigeria, but the rest of the Gulf of Guinea is also devoid of piracy attacks,” Garba further said.

He added that the navy has made giant strides, especially in the areas of fleet recapitalisation and operational activities, noting that the continuing recapitalisation of the fleet is a priority of the navy.

Garba said the navy has acquired several capital ships, fast-moving patrol boats, and inshore patrol crafts, including air assets as well as the indigenous construction of Seaward Defence Boats (SDB). He also informed that the Navy Ship Kada will arrive in the country on Friday, May 27, 2022.

“Furthermore, the NN recently signed a contract with DEARSAN Shipyard of Turkey for the construction of 2 X 76m High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).

“The navy is also in the process of taking delivery of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to enhance our Maritime Surveillance/Domain Awareness assets including NN response capability. Needful to add that the construction of SDB IV and V at Naval Dockyard Limited, Lagos has commenced,” he added.