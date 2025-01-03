Navy hands over 6 smugglers, 126 bags of rice to Seme Customs

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted a Belgian vessel at the Tin-Can Island Port Complex laden with imported used electronics suspected to be toxic waste.

The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB), Akarakumo, Badagry, Lagos, on Thursday, handed over six suspected smugglers and 126 bags of foreign parboiled rice to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Linus Osuman, a navy captain and commanding officer, FOB Badagry, said the suspected smugglers and three fibre boats filled with bags of foreign rice were intercepted at about 8.00.p.m, on Friday, December 27, 2024, at Akere Creek, Badagry.

According to him, the Base got an intelligence report that some bags of foreign rice were being moved to the Akere community in Badagry.

“On getting this information, the Base quickly deployed its Quick Response Team to the area for interception.

“126 bags of foreign rice were intercepted and 6 suspected smugglers were also arrested and brought to the base for further investigation.

“The adjoining communities were also searched but no smuggled products or suspects were found,” he said.

The commanding officer said the suspects and bags of foreign rice would be handed over to NCS officials at Semé Command.

Osuman said that the arrest was made possible by the unrelenting efforts of the Base in gathering actionable intelligence and its sustainable presence on the waterways in line with the dictates of the ongoing Operation Water Guard.

“As we all know smuggling is detrimental to the nation’s economy and it leads to loss of revenue and harms local production capabilities.

Read also: Smugglers in business nightmare as customs intercepts N1.76 billion foreign rice

“Also, proceeds from smuggled goods are used to sponsor criminality in the country.

“These sustained efforts of the FOB Badagry demonstrate its unwavering commitment to maritime security within its Area of Operations.

“These efforts are all geared towards complying with the chief of naval staff, vice-admiral Emmanuel Ogalla’s Strategic Directive 2023-6, which is to ensure a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

Osuman said that the Nigerian Navy would continue to collaborate with the NCS and relevant agencies to ensure that the nation’s maritime domain is permissive to a legitimate business.

He added that it would also ensure the security of legitimate trade both on the waterways or in connecting literal areas.

Receiving the suspected smugglers and bags of foreign rice, Imam Shehu, an assistant comptroller, in charge of enforcement, at Semé Area Command, commended the navy for ensuring safety on the waterways.

Shehu said that NCS and the navy had a strong tight synergy, adding that the collaboration between the two agencies would continue.

Share