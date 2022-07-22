National Lottery Game will generate employment for youths, create wealth – FG

George Akume, minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, has said that National Lottery Game(NLG) would help tackle the proliferation of foreign games and repatriation of revenues.

Akume who disclosed this at the launch and unveiling of logo of the lottery game said it would also reposition the domestic lottery industry, better secure Nigerian players, enhance operational performance and deliver greater revenue to the government.

The unveiling, which took place at Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, in Abuja had in attendance, the Director General of National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lanre Gbajabiamila, officials of the Lottery Commission of some african countries among whom were those from Ghana, Cote d’ivoire and Niger Republic.

The launch was done by the NLRC in partnership with Elrae Technologies so as to boost jobs and wealth creation.

Akume, further said all over the world, devices like the Nigeria National Lottery Game (NLG)have been deployed and optimally harnessed to generate much-needed revenue for the sustenance of economic growth and development and that Nigeria must not be an exception.

The minister noted that the idea of a lottery game has been an evasive aspiration since the enactment of the National Lottery Act in 2005 and the establishment of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

He said with the re-establishment in 2019 of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs and his appointment to lead the Ministry by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ministry recognized the urgent need to quickly implement the Nigeria National Game and harness the potential benefits.

Read also: Jobberman unveils new initiative to support entry-level employment

According to him, “The most important benefit of the National Game is that it translates to significant employment opportunities in line with Mr. President’s directives to all MDAs to initiate programmes that generate employment for our teeming youths.

“For example, we learnt that the Chinese used proceeds from gaming to building the Great Wall of China to deter foreign invaders. Today, the Great Wall of China is a tourist attraction and a national asset.

“As we all are aware, Nigeria is currently exploring other means to widen and strengthen its revenue streams in order to fund its annual budgets rather than resort to borrowing. Hence the compelling need for the Federal Government to look beyond Oil and Gas, taxation etc. to sustain the Nigerian economy.”

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, in his address urged NLRC to ensure the integrity of the game, while also warning against irresponsible gaming and addiction.

Lanre Gbajabiamla , NLRC DG, in his remarks reiterated that the launch of NNG was to establish the commision’s commitment to drive the expansion of the sector and give more Nigerians access to an indigenous platform that can change their life’s story.

He said: “The National lottery Game is peculiar and different from existing games Nigerians and some african countries are accustomed to, the game will be essentially the 6/49 and Jackpot Games.

“The Game will be driven by technology through USSD and other digital platforms.”