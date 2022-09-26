National grid collapses for the seventh time this year

Nigeria’s creaking national grid collapsed for the seventh time this year on Monday, according to several statements by electricity distribution companies.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution company disclosed in a statement that the system collapse, which occurred at 10:51 am, 26 September 2022, resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface Transmission Company Networks (TCN) stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States,” the statement said.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information on the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.

On its part, the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) said, “We regret to inform you that power outage being experienced in our franchise is due to system collapse of the National Grid.

It said, “The Collapse occurred at about 11:07 am this morning, hence the loss of supply on all our outgoing feeders.

The DisCos added that the power supply shall be restored as soon as the National Grid is powered back.

Furthermore, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company testified that they experienced a power outage due to system failure from the National Grid, which occurred at about 10:55 am today.

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company also disclosed in a statement that the collapse that occurred by 10:50 am affected the transmission station within their network, which resulted in loss of power supply to customers.