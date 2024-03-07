National Assembly leaders to meet Tinubu as 50 die in fresh Benue attack

The Senate has resolved to meet with President Bola Tinubu alongside the leadership of the House of Representatives over insecurity in the counry.

The leadership of both the upper and lower chamber will during the meeting with Tinubu present a summary of committee reports and resolutions on insecurity since the 9th Senate for consideration. The service chiefs and other heads of security agencies are expected to be at the meeting.

The resolution is sequel to a motion of urgent importance raised by Senator Emmanuel Udende, a senator representing Bneue North on the killing of over 50 people in fresh attacks in no less than five Benue State communities by terrorists disguised as herdsmen.

Udende raised concerns over the increasing insecurity in Kwande, Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of the state. He decried that insecurity has worsened in the state.

In his contribution, Abba Morro, the Senate minority leader expressed concern that the Senate has deliberated on several motions on insecurity with resolutions but they have not been effective.

He expressed concerns that the Senate have not effectively followed up on compliance to its resolutions.

Ahmed Lawan, the chairman Senate Committee on Defence said the Senate does not need to raise another motion on insecurity, but ensure that security accounts for the huge sums of money that has been allocated to them.

He reminded the Senate of its earlier resolution to meet with Tinubu after its interface with several heads of security agencies last month which has not happened.

The Senate then resolved that the leadership of both Chambers will meet with President Tinubu to find solutions to security challenges in the country.

Th Senate also resolved to send a delegation to condole with the government and people of Benue State.

The upper chamber also urged the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies to, among other things, urgently deploy security personnel to address the continuing attacks by armed terrorists parading as herdsmen in the five communities.

The Senate also called on the service chiefs and IGP to increase surveillance and invest in surveillance technology and equipment to detect and prevent future attacks.