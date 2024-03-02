Nation building requires perseverance, patriotism – Tinubu

Doha, Qatar|| President Bola Tinubu on Saturday in far away Doha, Qatar, said nation building requires perseverance and patriotism to succeed.

The President stated this while fielding questions from state house journalists, in Doha, Qatar, shortly after inspecting the National Museum of Qatar, in Doha.

Tinubu who was kickstarting his two day official visit with the visit to the Museum, was conducted round the sprawling edifice which is located in the heart of Doha and built on a land of about 430,500 square feet

The Museum is built around Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al-Thani’s original palace, which had served as the seat of government for 25 years, provides a voice to Qatar’s heritage, whilst also celebrating its future

President Tinubu speaking on the significance of the museum, stated that ” It is great to document culture from the beginning of history, the culture of civilization, collaborations, challenges and perseverance of leadership”

On replicating same in Nigeria, the President said ” We still have a long way to go.

He however, expressed happiness for the opportunity to take a guided tour of the edifice, adding that” I am glad I am here. it is a great honour, you learn everyday of your life.

He noted that since the beginning of nations, nationalism and patriotism had remain a major ingredient for tackling various challenges along the way, adding that ” You learn as you go on”

Hannatu Musawa, the minister of art, culture and the creative economy, while also fielding questions from State House Journalists, hinted of plans to replicate similar projects in Nigeria to add value to Nigeria’s creative industry.

The President was conducted round the edifice by Mohammed saad Al Rumaihi – CEO of Qatar Museums.

The Museum which was recently redesigned ahead of the 2022 FIFA world Cup, offers visitors access to a variety of materials used in Islamic art, including carpets and textiles, manuscripts, ceramics, wood, ivory, metalwork, stone and glass.

The President inspected pieces of materials dating back to the earliest Islamic period from the 20th century, spanning Spain and North Africa to the Far East.

President Tinubu and his entourage were conducted round several sections where the viewed the early Hijazi Quran fragments, the sitara of the Holy Kaaba, the Moroccan arch, a copy of al-Sufi’s treatise on the fixed stars, the Abbasid blue-and-white bowl, the Seljuq stucco panel, the Doha Hind and the post-Islamic Spanish ceiling

Visit to the Museum, heralds other events, the will culminate in the signing of agreements in 8 areas on Sunday between Nigeria and Qatari government

From the Museum , the President also visitee the Qatar Foundation, responsible for promoting Qatar government humanitarian activities in other countries , including Nigeria.

The Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, is a state-led non profit organisation, dedicated to helping humanity on the areas of Science, Research and documentation.

The institution which was founded in 1995 by the then Emir of Qatar, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his second wife Moza bint Nasser Al-Missne, has been linked to development of schools, houses and health facilities in several countries, including Nigeria.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, while also speaking on the contributions of the Foundation to development in Nigeria, attested to the humanitarian activities of the foundation in the northern part of Nigeria

He disclosed that the Qatar Foundation is currently building orphanages, houses and schools in both Maiduguri, the Borno state capital and other places in the northern part of Nigeria.

” Their main objective is to assist displaced and downtrodden communities in Nigeria. We want to give our appreciation to the Qatar Charity Foundation.

” We believe that with the presence of the President of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this organization will provide more support to the government of Nigeria both at the national and subnational levels.

” The main objective of the foundation are geared towards enhancing education, Science and research in community development

He also expressed the hope that Nigerian entrepreneurs especially in the areas of agriculture and animal husbandry will continue to benefit from the relationship between Nigeria and Qatar

Zulum, while noting that Qatar has perfected the development of agriculture particularly livestock farming, also expressed the hope that Nigeria will leverage on the relationship to solve the farmers/herders clash.

” What we need from them particularly, is in the areas of research in community development, because they export meat and other food items,” he said.

“We are speaking about cattle grazing and farmers/ herders clashes and I think the Qatari Foundation will come in through research, because in the northern Nigeria, we share climatic conditions with Qatar. I hope that they will do the research in such a way that the two countries will mutually benefit from.