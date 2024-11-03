NASU, SSANU suspend indefinite strike over withheld salaries 

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) of federal universities have suspended their strike over withheld salaries.

This was disclosed in a statement sent by the unions to their state chairpersons across the country, announcing the suspension of the strike from November 5.

The federal government on November 2 started disbursing funds for the previously withheld salaries.

The union earlier commenced an indefinite nationwide strike last Monday over withheld salaries from 2022.

Recall that in 2022, the federal government withheld the salaries of non-academic staff who participated in an eight-month strike before President Bola Tinubu signed the release of four months of the withheld salaries of public university teaching staff in 2023.

Non-teaching staff unions including SSANU and NASU who were not included described it as discrimination.

The unions had been in a prolonged negotiation with the labour, education, and finance ministries over the matter.

“The leadership of the joint action committee, after several contacts and other patriotic consideration, hereby directs that the ongoing indefinite strike be suspended for one month effective Tuesday 5th November 2024.

They added that discussions on the remaining two months, the N50 billion earned allowances, arrears of 25/35 per cent and the wage award have been revisited and are undergoing deliberations.

