Electrical fault caused fire outbreak in NASS – Agada

Rawlings Agada, the director of

information National Assembly said the fire outbreak in one of the hearing rooms in the House of Representatives’ new building was caused by an electrical fault.

Room 227 in the new wing, of the House of Representatives on Thursday evening caught fire but was promptly put out, averting spread to other parts of National Assembly Complex.

Agada in a statement released Thursday

night said the situation was salvaged by staff on duty who immiediately broke into the affected office before the arrival of the fire service officers.

The statement read: “There was a fire incident this evening in one of the Jenitors, located on the 2nd floor, Room 227 in the new-wing, of the House of Representatives, suspected to have resulted from an electrical fault which was noticed by one of the Staff to the Clerk, House of Representatives, who promptly alerted the Federal Fire Service Unit stationed in the National Assembly Complex.

“Accordingly, the fire have be put out with assistance of staff on duty who immiediately broke into the affected office and effectively deployed Stationed fire extinguishers on the floor before the arrival of the fire service officers.

“Consequently, the combined prompt efforts, curtailed the fire to the affected office only and power supply to the wing put off to enable a full assessment and investigations into the incident.

“It is expected that, after due assessment by the fire service and the Estate and works directorates, Normalcy in the New-Wings, housing all principal officer’s of the House of Representatives and Honourable members office’s,will be restored immiediately.

“Management wish to commend the prompt response/ actions by the first responders particularly, National Assembly staff and the Fire Service Unit in helping to curtain the fire outbreak.”