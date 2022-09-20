   
NASS transmits start-up bill to Buhari for assent

The House will work quickly to address the mitigating concerns, pass the bill and send it back to President Buhari for assent
  • The National Assembly on Monday transmitted the Start-up Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent
  • The senior special to the president on national assembly matters, Babajide Omoworare, who made this known, said the bill was transmitted to the president after passing through all required legislative processes.
  • It will be recalled that the bill was forwarded to the National Assembly pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution for consideration by President Buhari in a letter dated February 21, 2022.
  • The Start-up Bill, 2021 will provide for the creation and development of an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria.
  • It aims to position Nigeria’s ecosystem as the leading technology centre in Africa, having excellent innovators with cutting-edge skills and exportable capacity.

