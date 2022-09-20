NASS transmits start-up bill to Buhari for assent

The National Assembly on Monday transmitted the Start-up Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for his assent
The senior special to the president on national assembly matters, Babajide Omoworare, who made this known, said the bill was transmitted to the president after passing through all required legislative processes.
It will be recalled that the bill was forwarded to the National Assembly pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution for consideration by President Buhari in a letter dated February 21, 2022.