NASS gives Julius Berger 30 days to complete N50b institute of democratic studies building

The National Assembly on Thursday gave Julius Berger Construction Company 30 days marching order to complete the Permanent Site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) worth over ₦50 billion.

Giving the order during the assessment of project, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives said Julius Berger must completed the project within the stated period for commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I was here in September 2019 and came here again about a year ago when the project was said to be at 95% completion stage but disappointed to be here today to see the project at the same level and without workers on site,” he said.

“Take it or leave it , this project must be completed within the next 30 days for commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The client (NILDS) said it to your hearing here that is not indebted to you. So why the delay ? Please use the 30 days window given to you now, to get the project completed.”

Gbajabiamila directed the project executors to table their financial difficulties on the project to governing council of NILDS in the first week of May for expeditious solution.

Abubakar Sulaiman, director-general of NILDS, told officials of Julius Berger in the presence of the Speaker, that the Institute is not owing the construction firm, and that N2.5 billion is provided for the project in the 2023 budget for completion of the project.

“This project has come a long way and should be delivered for the required usage within the stated period by the Speaker,” Sulaiman said.

“The most important thing to be done between now and then , is for all the offices and lecture rooms to be furnished preparatory to the commissioning.”

One of the project consultants, Zingart Gonwalk said fluctuations in exchange rate within the last three years, resulted in outstanding balance of N7.5 billion to be paid to Julius Berger.

The project earlier billed for commissioning in May 2019, is located in Piwoyi District along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport road on 8.12 hectares (81,200m2) of land, Plot 307 Cadastral zone.

The ultra-modern infrastructure when fully completed and commissioned, will enable the Institute , carry out its mandate of building capacity among legislators at the national and regional levels and foster collaboration with other organisations and international institutions, the authorities said.