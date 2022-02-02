Nasarawa to host World-Class business summit in May

Plans are underway by the Nasarawa State Government to organize a business and investment summit in May, 2022.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who directed the hosting of the summit, would be the first of its kind in the state, considering the policy direction of the present administration, which is to attract investment and investors to the state.

Ibrahim Abudullahi, the Managing Director/CEO of Nasarawa Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), revealed this in Lafia.

According to Abdullahi, the inaugural Nasarawa investment summit, with the theme “Diamond in the Rough, The Making of a New Investment Frontier,” hope to bring world-class business leaders and captains of industries to the state.

“They will brainstorm on how to achieve the state’s vision to become Nigeria’s top investment hub.

“And so, we are pleased to announce the Inaugural Nasarawa Investment Summit, with the theme ‘Diamond in the Rough, The Making of a New Investment Frontier.

“Like a diamond in the rough, Nasarawa State has shown great promise over the years in overcoming the numerous roadblocks as it inches towards it’s vision of becoming Nigeria’s top investment powerhouse.

“The world-class summit will serve as a platform to present credible and bankable investment opportunities that are market-ready for investors’ engagement.

“It will also foster a closer collaboration and partnership between the private sector and the government in building a stronger business environment,” the NASIDA MD stated.