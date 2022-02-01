Nasarawa to release funds for rural infrastructural development across LGAs

The Nasarawa State Government has said it would soon release funds for rural Infrastructural development across the 13 Local Government Councils in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relation Officer in the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Adamu Shigafatar, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Lafia.

The statement was released shortly after the joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, presided over by the Commissioner of the Ministry, Yusuf Aliyu Turaki.

It commended the local government chairmen for clearing salary arrears of local government workers and retirees without hitches.

The statement was quoted in part that, “the local government chairmen have made the state proud by strictly following the directive of governor Abdullahi Sule on clearing the salary arrears of local government workers and Pensioners.

While urging them to maintain the tempo, assured of the ministry support to enable them succeed on the enormous tasks ahead of them.

Isyaku Danladi Abari, the permanent secretary of the ministry, said the state government would release funds to the local government Areas across the state to ensure rural Infrastructural development in the state.

On his part, Aminu Muazu Maifata, chairman, Association of local government in Nigeria (ALGON,) chairman in the state, commended the state government for its support to the Association at all times and pledged to reciprocate the good gesture by supporting the policies and programmes of the state government led by the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule.