Nasarawa to boost food production as 8,200 farmers get inputs

Over 8, 200 farmers across Nasarawa are receiving farm inputs to boost food production in the state.

The input distribution is being implemented under the State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) programme.

Abdullahi Sule, the state governor, who flagged off the distribution at the Government House, on Monday, said N-CARES was providing 4,000 farmers with a package of herbicide, fertiliser and 4,000kg of sesame seeds and supporting them with climate-smart agricultural inputs to increase farm yield and livelihoods.

According to Sule, N-CARES was also providing 4, 200 farmers with an asset package of sprayers, rainboots, hand gloves nose masks, and other personal protective equipment in line with global best practices.

The governor lauded N-CARES for the provision of farm inputs to support local farmers to boost agricultural production for food security in the country.

“As you may be aware, the NG-CARES programme was designed to serve as a response to the hardship, occasioned by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which affected the global economy over the years.

“It is also intended to provide support in the form of grants to the poor and vulnerable households, with a view to enhancing access to livelihoods and other social services,” he stated.

He emphasised that the Nasarawa State N-CARES programme was focused on agriculture because agriculture remains the mainstay of the economy of the state, with over 80 percent of the population engaging in one form of farming activity or the other.

Governor Sule announced that his administration has approved the immediate procurement and distribution of fertilisers and other farm inputs to farmers, in addition to other farm inputs which are being distributed towards delivering the objectives enshrined in the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS).

Munirat Abdullahi, the state commissioner for finance, described the event as a turning point in the state’s commitment to supporting agriculture while recognising that a thriving agricultural sector is vital for the prosperity of the people and the growth of the state’s economy.

The commissioner, who was represented by a permanent secretary, explained that N-CARES set out to focus on empowering farmers to ensure food security through the programme.

She admonished the beneficiaries to utilise the items given to them as the agency will be monitoring the utilisation of the items.

Umar Dahiru Ibrahim, the NG-CARES state coordinator, said that his agency has impacted over 100 beneficiaries.