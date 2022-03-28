Nasarawa to begin House-To-House monitoring for monthly sanitation

The state task force for monthly environmental sanitation in Nasarawa State has taken a new dimension to ensure full compliance of the exercise, saying that, henceforth, it will commence House-to-House monitoring of the exercise in order to improve the well-being of residents of the state.

Abubakar Mohammed, the Chief Prosecuting Officer in the State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, made the disclosure to newsmen at the end of the sanitation exercise for the month of March in Lafia.

Mohammed explained that, there was 80 percent compliance level of the sanitation exercise but hoped for an increased participation in the coming months.

He charged residents of the state not to relent, but to continue to keep their environments clean for their well-being and the overall cleanness of the state.

“Environmental sanitation officers were divided into groups to check street to street and house to house compliance in order to ensure that residents cleaned their environments.

“We were able to arrest and prosecute thirteen persons for violating the environmental sanitation laws of the state, with options of fine”, he added.