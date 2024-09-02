Nasarawa remits N1bn to federation accounts from solid mineral earnings

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Chairman of the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG)

Nasarawa State is now one of the states in the country that remits N1billion monthly to the Federation Accounts for the earnings raked in from solid mineral resources.

The development has earned the state the status of joining the league of states, like Kogi, Ogun, and Osun, which are increasing the revenue profile of their states from mining royalty.

This is just as Nasarawa State has been selected to host the sixth National Council on Mining and Minerals Resources Development (NCMMRD) in November 2024, the highest policy-making body on mining matters and mineral resources development.

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, who stated this during a courtesy call on Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State at the Government House in Lafia, however, handed over letters of approval of the Ministry to host the annual National Council Operation on Mining and Mineral Resources Development (NCMMRD) in Lafia, the State capital.

Obadiah Simon Nkom, the Director General, Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, who stood in for Alake led a strong delegation on the multifaceted visit to the Nasarawa State Government.

The Minister noted that from available records, Nasarawa State had joined the league of states contributing over one billion naira to the Federation Accounts from mineral resources, adding that the Nasarawa State came fourth after Ogun, Osun and Kogi States, respectively.

While acknowledging the contribution of Governor Sule to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu with reference to the achievements recorded in the solid minerals sector so far, Alake said the achievement could never be overemphasised.

He, however, commended the governor for the groundbreaking of the largest lithium factory in the world, located in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State, among others.

“No wonder Nasarawa State is now an investment haven for minerals and other businesses to thrive, as a result of the business-enabling climate your administration has created from its policy and programs.

“One other result as evident in Nasarawa is the state joining the league, from records available, of four states earning above one billion naira in the federation allocation accruing from mineral resources earnings. That translates into more revenue coming into the states,” the minister stated.

Responding, Governor Abdullahi Sule noted that that was the first time that the Nasarawa State’s monthly revenue on solid minerals would go beyond one billion naira.

Governor Sule said the plan of his administration was to be on top of the log, especially with the discovery of additional reserves of lithium in the state, saying, “I saw the report recently where the States ahead of Nasarawa are Ogun, Osun and Kogi. When I saw it, I said well, Nasarawa, get ready, because we don’t take last.

“We don’t want to be number four, we want to be number one. The only way that we can be number one is to continue to develop that area,” he said.